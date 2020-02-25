The power phrases of celebs on body positivity are an injection of confidence (positive)

Share it:

From Selena Gomez to Camila Cabello, many celebs have talked about body positivity.

Camila Cabello a super pop star in favor of body positivity. Chelsea Lauren

“Everyone's eyes get used to seeing the retouched bodies, with the skin with the right lighting: suddenly they think it's the norm. ? !!! No it is not. It's false. AND THE FALSE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman's body. Girls, cellulite is normal. Fat is normal. It is beautiful and natural. Enough shit today !!!! Today I won't be trapped. And I hope you don't ❤️ ".

"The myth of beauty is an obsession with physical perfection that traps the modern woman in an infinite cycle of despair, self-criticism and self-hatred because she tries to satisfy the impossible ideal of impeccable beauty wanted by society. I decided to take care of myself because I want it, and I don't want to try anything to anyone. Wind in the sails! ".

Valentina Ferragni she has repeatedly spoken out against body shaming in favor of feeling good about themselves. Christian Vierig

"I was born like this, I can't help it. I have broad shoulders because my dad has broad shoulders and even if I had small shoulders it would be a problem, my eyes are too close, they say, I don't have breasts, I don't have ass … to always feel "you are fat" is not good for me, nor for the people who follow me … I weigh 55 kilos and I am 1.70 tall, I am neither thin nor fat, I am normal ".

READ: Selena Gomez is no longer the most followed star on Instagram: the king is Cristiano Ronaldo 😱 Thanks to Juve? Gigi Hadid she has often been criticized for her physique, but she has always sent criticism back to the sender. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis

"Yes, I have boobs, I have hips, I have a butt, I have thighs, but I'm not asking for special treatment. Within the sample sizes. Your bad comments don't make me want to change my body, they don't make me want to say no to the stylists who call me for their fashion shows, and they certainly don't change the opinion that stylists have of me. If they want me there are. If they don't want me I'm not there. It is so and it will be. If you don't like it, don't follow me, don't look at me, because I'm not going anywhere. If I didn't have the body I have, I wouldn't have the career I have. I love being sexy. I'm proud of it. "

