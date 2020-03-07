The power of "Mulan" returns to the life of Christina Aguilera

Share it:

Disney's next big live-action is coming to the big screen; The adaptation of the animated film "Mulan" has brought multiple surprises, including the return of Christina Aguilera who, as in the 1998 film, will again interpret the main theme of this adaptation.

The song is titled "Loyal, brave, true" and the Spanish version "The best warrior"; It was also announced that Christina Aguilera's new version of "Reflection" will arrive in the next few days.

When the animated film was released in 1998, Christina Aguilera was in charge of lending her voice to the main song in the English film entitled "Reflection", while in Spanish it was performed by the Mexican singer Analy.









Now, for the live-action directed by Niki Caro, the American singer will play a new version of this same song, as well as the new theme "Loyal, brave, true", inspired by the qualities that a warrior must have; Be loyal, brave and honest. X-Tina commented on this, "the movie Mulan and the song 'Reflection' coincided with getting me my first record deal."

It is amazing to return to a film so incredible that it is full of power and meaning, and that meaning resists the passage of time: stay true to yourself, be who you are and teach how to be brave.

"My new song 'Loyal, brave, true', represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength," said the singer.

For his part, Mitchell Leib, president of music and soundtracks of Walt Disney Studios, praised the return of the singer to this new version of Mulán, "her original interpretation of 'Reflection' of the animated film when she was a stranger of 16 years of age, he has his own place in the history of music and it was a launching pad for his unparalleled career, which he would follow. While this epic version of Mulán reaches theaters, Christina brings her innate abilities and years of growth as an artist to the movie, picking up 'Reflection' and presenting the new song 'Loyal, brave, true' ".

I think these songs will touch today's viewers in the powerful way we saw 22 years ago.







