The power of Mike Tyson in slow motion: the video that went viral in the face of his return to boxing

The legendary former American boxer Mike tyson (54 years old) continues to prepare for his return to the ring, which is scheduled for November 28 at the Dignity Health Sports Arena Los Angeles after suffering a delay in its programming, initially scheduled for September 12.

Under the orders of the Brazilian coach Rafael Cordeiro, the youngest heavyweight champion in history, is getting in shape to face compatriot Roy Jones Jr (51), who also managed to get the belt in that category in 2003.

Through a video that Cordeiro recently shared on his Instagram account you could see the power and aggressiveness with which it works Iron mike in each session.

The fight was rescheduled for November

"Technique, Focus, Power, Speed ​​and Cardio", were the characteristics that the Brazilian pointed out along with the slow motion recording where Tyson appeared hitting him with hooks to the body and face (represented by a mitten).

“We always watch Tyson's movements, but many do not imagine the physical condition that Rafael must have to support him ", considered a fan among the hundreds of comments that the publication collected.

“It takes courage to receive a crusader from Tyson, even with a body shield. Congratulations teacher! ”Wrote another user. “You are crazy, Master. How brave you are to spar with this monster "joked a third.

The truth is The 54-year-old former fighter is training with one of the best-known coaches in the world of mixed martial arts, who was a coach of 15 world champions, as he assures in his Instagram profile. It was also twice named “Coach of the Year”, world champion in IVC and Brazilian champion three times.

Mike Tyson to face Roy Jones Jr

"Changing the date to November 28 will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history."Tyson said in a statement from Triller, the platform that will offer this online exhibition match, with respect to the date change.

“This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. You better be ready, I come with full force, "he stressed. "I'm ready and I stay ready, November 28 is going to be epic!", Said Jones Jr.

ESPN reported that the delay of the event to November 28, coinciding with the weekend in which the United States celebrates Thanksgiving, is due to the fact that the organizers needed more time to close the sale of television rights abroad and other details.

