The postponement of the releases of Star Comics continues, the publisher announces the news

The Coronavirus emergency in Italy has been present for several weeks now. After a first attempt at limitations, a complete closure was necessary alongside the postponement of all the events organized for this period. This also obliges the publishing houses like Star Comics to review plans of publications.

Two weeks ago Star Comics announced a postponement for all March releases, postponed to a later date. With the further extension foreseen by the Italian government, the publishing house found itself forced to also postpone the outputs scheduled for the first week of April. As communicated on the official website, Star Comics for now will keep the old dates in the catalog, and then modify them later once the situation is resolved. Only then will the epidemic end revised release calendar.

Inevitably, some other postponements can also be expected given the short-term resolution of the epidemic. Meanwhile, Star Comics offers with its DigiStar catalog a way to read comics even from home, including manga like Dragon Ball Evergreen Edition, Maison Ikkoku – Dear sweet Kyoko, Video Girl Ai, Captain Tsubasa New Edition and Astra Lost in Space.