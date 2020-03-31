Entertainment

The postponement of the releases of Star Comics continues, the publisher announces the news

March 31, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Coronavirus emergency in Italy has been present for several weeks now. After a first attempt at limitations, a complete closure was necessary alongside the postponement of all the events organized for this period. This also obliges the publishing houses like Star Comics to review plans of publications.

Two weeks ago Star Comics announced a postponement for all March releases, postponed to a later date. With the further extension foreseen by the Italian government, the publishing house found itself forced to also postpone the outputs scheduled for the first week of April. As communicated on the official website, Star Comics for now will keep the old dates in the catalog, and then modify them later once the situation is resolved. Only then will the epidemic end revised release calendar.

Inevitably, some other postponements can also be expected given the short-term resolution of the epidemic. Meanwhile, Star Comics offers with its DigiStar catalog a way to read comics even from home, including manga like Dragon Ball Evergreen Edition, Maison Ikkoku – Dear sweet Kyoko, Video Girl Ai, Captain Tsubasa New Edition and Astra Lost in Space.

READ:  Digimon Adventure: Psi, the first episode of the reboot shows itself in new images

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.