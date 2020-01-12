Entertainment

The post credit scene from episode 117 of Black Clover reveals an important detail

January 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The series of Black Clover is continuing with the narrative arc of Reincarnation, and the latest episode showed the knights getting closer and closer to the main villain, Devil. The episode 117 in fact marked a point of no return within the series, also showing a new opening containing spoilers.

As previously happened, in which the Black Clover ending had spoiled the sequel to the series,
also in the new opening and ending some sequences and scenes have been shown concerning details that have not yet emerged. However, some fans highlighted another particular aspect that emerged in the post credit scene of episode 117.

As reported in the post that you can find at the bottom of the news, after the end of the episode, one scene reveals that the black bird, invulnerable to magic, which responds to Nero's name, can speak. After the end credits, we see Nero flying to the place where Finral and his brother Langris went to recover from the clash seen in previous episodes.

READ:  Captain America: Civil War was able to do without Iron Man and Spider-Man

Nero turns directly to Finral saying: "Take me to the demon bones." A request out of context, which made fans understand an element that could entail an interesting change in the series.

Of course we know which bones it refers to. In the initial seconds of each episode, in fact, we are presented with the story of how the First Wizard Emperor defeated a gigant demonand, and that the latter's bones are preserved as heirloom. We also remember that the Black Clover manga is breaking sales records while the anime is the most seen in Europe and Africa.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.