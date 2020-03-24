The possible return of a beloved character in Vigilantes: My Hero Academia Illegals

Share it:

The series Vigilantes: My Hero Academia Illegals is about to reach its final climax and, just before the conclusion of the events, we could witness the return of a character beloved by fans.

We are talking about the protagonist's mentor hitter Koichi Haimawari that is, the masked vigilante knuckleduster Peronage that fans of the series immediately appreciated. Since we are about to reach the final battle, and that the villains are gathering, we could see the return of the character who, thanks to his role as mentor, could make a great contribution to the cause of our heroes. In chapter 73, in fact, Koichi suffered a severe trauma when he found himself fighting with Kazuho, ​​aka Pop Step, now possessed by the wicked Queen Bee. The chapter caused fans to react strongly to The Crawler also because the story between our protagonist and Kazuho was developed in a very convincing and sometimes unpublished way for a battle shonen. So only a possible return of his mentor could lift our Koichi to face the decisive confrontation. We will see in the next chapters what will happen.

The spin off of Vigilantes: My Hero Academia has also deepened the past of Aizawa and Oboro his deceased friend and a one Nomu in the main series of Kohei Horikoshi. Here you can see the cover of the ninth volume of Vigilantes: My Hero Academia which portrays both.