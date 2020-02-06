 The possible plot of the new Flash movie revealed

Share it:

Production Weekly is updated by offering us new potential details about the flash solo movie You could start shooting this year. The film as we know will be an adaptation of the arc of Flashpoint comics, although everything points to only taking some ideas without being an adaptation as it is of the history of comics. These new details are a brief synopsis that would also help to know how the film would fit into the current universe of DC movies.

The idea of ​​a common universe DC movies has blurred a bit, but it is still a reality. For this reason, there was some doubt about how this Flash movie would fit in the continuity of the rest of the movies. This synopsis would clarify this issue a bit, although in a nutshell, the plot is little what most fans imagined would happen in the movie:

The story sees Barry Allen / The Flash traveling in time to prevent his mother's murder. However, when he returns to the present, his mother is still alive but the world is a nightmare, the Justice League does not exist and Barry must do everything possible to fix things … or as close as possible to the right thing.

On another front, in an interview with screenwriter Christina Hodson on the occasion of "Birds of prey", they have tried to get him something more on the subject of Flashpoint, after advancing the director Andy Muschietti that the film would adapt in some way the arc of comics. However, Hodson says he won't say the least:

I'm going to let Andy be the one to say the things he shouldn't say. I will behave very well and I will say ‘I can't comment right now’.

