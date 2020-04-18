The Portuguese Prime Minister assures that football could return in June or July

The portuguese football could return to stadiums in the months of June or July to conclude the ten outstanding league days, according to Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa.

Costa advanced today during an interview with the Portuguese weekly Espresso that the Portuguese League intends to end the season during the months of June and June, so it was shown optimistic To meet these dates, at the same time he proposed the return of fans to the stadiums, although with a series of restrictions.

"For the public there is various solutions, it can be entirely behind closed doors or with reserved places (members with their own seats) distributed throughout the stadium, "said the prime minister.

Portugal prepares the progressive recovery of the country's activity starting in May with a script that seeks to 'revive without uncontrolling', as António Costa warned, since 'the virus does not hibernate in summer'.

The Portuguese country has counted until today a total of 687 fatalities (30 more than yesterday) and 19,685 infections (663 more than the previous day).