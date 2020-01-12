Sports

The Portuguese Paulo Gonçalves dies after suffering an accident during the seventh stage of the Dakar rally

January 12, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The pilot Portuguese Paulo Gonçalves passed away this Sunday during the seventh stage of the Dakar rally, according to the organization of the rally. Gonçalves, 40, suffered an accident at approximately kilometer 263 of the stage between Riyadh and Wadi Al Dawasir (Saudi Arabia), which had the longest timed section of the entire rally, with a total of 546 kilometers of competition.

The Portuguese participated for the thirteenth time in the toughest rally in the world and, for the first time, did it with the Indian motorcycle brand Hero, after having previously competed with the Japanese Honda, with which in 2015 he was second in the Dakar, the best result of his career.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.