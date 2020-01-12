The Portuguese Paulo Gonçalves dies after suffering an accident during the seventh stage of the Dakar rally

The pilot Portuguese Paulo Gonçalves passed away this Sunday during the seventh stage of the Dakar rally, according to the organization of the rally. Gonçalves, 40, suffered an accident at approximately kilometer 263 of the stage between Riyadh and Wadi Al Dawasir (Saudi Arabia), which had the longest timed section of the entire rally, with a total of 546 kilometers of competition.

The Portuguese participated for the thirteenth time in the toughest rally in the world and, for the first time, did it with the Indian motorcycle brand Hero, after having previously competed with the Japanese Honda, with which in 2015 he was second in the Dakar, the best result of his career.