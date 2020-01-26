The Portuguese dubbing of Dragon Ball Z is the funniest thing you will see in the day

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Reddit user David-Shark recently made thousands of fans of Akira Toriyama's work cry with laughter thanks to an exhilarating clip, containing some clips from the Portuguese dubbing of Dragon Ball Z. At the bottom you can take a look at the video in question, currently awarded by users with about ten thousand upvotes.

The clip stages, in Portuguese, some of the most famous clashes that took place on Planet Namek. The tone of the villains appears decidedly less intimidating than that present in the Japanese or Italian version, with some characters such as Genew, Vegeta or Dodoria that almost seem sing during the fights.

Obviously, the blunders are very common during the dubbing sessions, especially as regards the souls transmitted between the 90s and early 2000s. The growth in popularity of the Japanese series has in fact occurred mainly in the last decade, and it is only a few years ago that jobs of this kind are constantly entrusted to established professionals. Despite everything though, it must be said that the Portuguese voice actors are not new to this type of performance.

And what do you think of it? Do you remember similar scenes also in the Italian dubbing? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to see how a Japanese professional works during dubbing, you can take a look at this splendid clip of Cautious Hero.