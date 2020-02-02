The popularity of Act-Age continues, a legendary mangaka recommends the title

Share it:

It is not uncommon for Weekly Shonen Jump titles that attract attention to be recommended by other mangakas. Sometimes these statements even come in the early stages, when the manga in question is still little known. And for Act-Age one of those declarations arrives which projects him towards a brilliant serialization.

Act-Age will bring its tenth volume to newsstands and comics, to be published in Japan on February 3, 2020. But a rather important promotional band appeared around this tankobon: Osamu Akimoto, historical author of Kochikame, suggested that everyone read the manga.

"My point of view on the actors has changed 180 degrees !! I can't wait to read the rest of the story !!", these are the words of the legendary mangaka who for forty years has done smile the Weekly Shonen Jump audience with his Kochikame. It is unlikely for now that Act-Age will become the fourth best-selling manga in Shueisha history and the longest-lived ever like Akimoto's, but undoubtedly such a blessing by the author means that for Act-Age there is a great future ahead.

Just in the past few days, Act-Age has been the focus of some rumors that they would like an anime in production, with an announcement coming in the coming months. Meanwhile in Italy the title of Usazaki and Matsuki is about to make its debut thanks to the publishing house J-POP, with the release scheduled for February 29, 2020.