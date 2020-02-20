The popular Tokyo Revengers manga will see a live-action adaptation coming

Share it:

Warner Bros. Japan officially announced that Tokyo Revengers, manga widely appreciated in Japan and materialized thanks to the work of Ken Wakui, will see the arrival of a live-action adaptation currently expected in Japanese theaters this fall but of which very little information has yet been provided.

In case you don't know it, the work tells the story of Takemichi Hanagaki, a student who on a day like many others discovers that Hinata Tachibana, his girlfriend, she was killed by a group of criminals known by the name Tokyo Manji Gang. His life is a disaster, he lives in a precarious situation, with a job that does not satisfy him and a dangerous house. Suddenly, however, the boy is teleported 12 years back in time, more precisely in the period in which he was in middle school. With a new chance to redeem himself, Hanagaki decides that he will save his girlfriend by reaching the top of the Tokyo Manji Gang to eliminate them all permanently.

The manga was launched on the Weekly Shonen Magazine in March 2017, with the 15th production volume released last December, while the English version of the work has reached its 13th volume, released digitally in November 2019.