“The police must be represented differently”

After the suspension of work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, there are numerous actors on the show who have explained how to make the series better. Among them we also find Andre Braugher, interviewed by Entertainment Weekly.

According to the interpreter of Ray Holt, being able to represent the police force in a realistic way is one of the next challenges that the writers of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will face. Here is his opinion about it: “It’s a complicated subject, but I think they should be better represented, especially the stereotype that if the police break the law it’s not a problem if it’s for a greater good, I believe it needs to be changed“.

Notably the recent protests against the excessive use of force by American police, which they caused several victims among the population civil, convinced the writers to write episodes of the series focus on this issue: “Season 8 will debut after recent events have drastically changed people’s opinion of the police. Writer Dan Goor has assured us that he will allow the series to address these issues, without hiding behind a fantasy. So the Nine-Nine agents will have to deal with everything we know about the New York Police District“Finally, we point out Melissa Fumero’s criticisms of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine remake.