The Pokémon World Championship has ended, declared the strongest coach in the world!

The final of the Pokémon World Championship shown in episode 12 of the new series has finally decreed the strongest coach of all. The battle saw the clash Red Lance Gyarados, already known champion of the Kanto region, and the Charizard of Leon (Dandel in the original version), the unbeatable coach of Galar.

The crown ended up on Leon's head, who after a hard fought match managed to defend his reputation as an "invincible coach". Among the many new features, fans have also been able to watch the use of the two forms Dynamax and Gigamax, so far reserved only for video games.

The battle began with a series of attacks by Lance's Gyarados, which however proved to be completely ineffective. Charizard then responded with a devastating combo Steel Wing/flame thrower, forcing the opponent on the defensive but exposing himself, at the same time, to theidrondata of Gyarados. After finding himself in a vise, Leon's Pokémon manages to escape by using ThunderPunch and thus begins a terrifying exchange of blows between the two, which ends with a substantial parity.

Lance decides to play it all and thus uses his new cuff Dynamax, convincing his opponent to evolve his Pokémon in the most powerful form Gigamax. The battle between the two giants sees Gyarados use ineffectively Max Geyser is Max Strike, first to raise his guard to block the terrible Gigavampa opponent; now exhausted, Lance's Pokémon can't block the second Gigavampa attack, which definitively closes the clash with a loud KO. At the end of the match, both coaches exchanged a handshake.

