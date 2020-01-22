The Pokémon movie Mewtwo Strikes Again – Evolution will be released on Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Well, here we are finally at the long awaited day. Just in these hours the release of the new film has been announced Pokémon: Mewtwo strikes again – Evolution. As released by the official Italian site of the pocket monsters, the movie will be released simultaneously with Pokémon Day on February 27 on Netflix.

It will be published worldwide on the same day except for Japan and Korea. As you may have understood by watching the trailer reported in this article and titled, the film is not a new story, but rather a remake of the very first Nintendo monster movie released in 1998, which made such a worldwide success that it became a milestone for a whole generation of boys and girls.

The story will then see our three heroes, Ash, Brock is Misty, struggling with the legendary Pokémon Mewtwo. Created in the laboratory starting from the DNA of Mew, he decided to rebel against man as he considered him evil, capable only of exploiting Pokémon for his own purposes. And this is where the three protagonists come into play, ready to fight in order to stop an out of control Mewtwo.

If the story is the same, what really changes compared to the first version of 1998 is certainly the graphics created using 3DCG animation, as can be seen in all its beauty in the trailer. Regardless of whether you like it or not, it is always a great emotion to see a film like this return to the limelight and with a completely redone look.

Remember: Pokémon the movie: Mewtwo strikes again – Evolution, will be available in a little over a month, on February 27 on Netflix.

And what do you think of this trailer? Are you happy to be able to review it after years and also on the most famous streaming platform of the moment? Let us know in the comments.

A video compares the original Pokémon film with that made in 3DCG.