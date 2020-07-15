Entertainment

The Pokémon Company presents an unpublished figure of Espeon

July 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The Pokémon Company is preparing to put on the market a new figure of Espeon, the psycho-type evolution of Eevee introduced in the second generation of pocket monsters. The collectible, produced by Funko, will land in online stores on July 21st from 18:00.

This particular version of Espon is part of the series of figures, "Afternoon With Eevee", which when combined with the rest of the others forms the complete evolutionary picture of the Normal-type Pokémon. The collectible line was born following the fruitful collaboration of last year between The Pokémon Company and Funko POP !, "A Day of Pikachu", and the remarkable success of the Funko models of pocket creatures.

If you are interested in purchasing the Espeon figure, we warn you that the previous ones sold out in a few days from their availabilitytherefore, we strongly advise you to hurry up on the Pokémon Center online store during the day of July 21st.

After Espeon's arrival, only Leafeon, Jolteon and Umbreon are missing to complete Eevee's collection.

Pokémon: does the best marriage proposal pass through a Poké Ball? Here is a brilliant idea. A student is praised for his studies, but the reality is very different, and as you may have guessed, Pokémon have to do with it.

