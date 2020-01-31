Entertainment

         'The plot against America' trailer: the creator of 'The Wire' adapts Philip Roth in the new HBO miniseries

January 31, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Based on the acclaimed homonymous novel by Philip Roth, the new limited six episode series of HBO, 'The conspiracy against America', presents an alternative history of the United States through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey.

Another America is possible

The protagonists of the series will witness the political rise of a xenophobic war hero, populist Charles Lindbergh, who becomes president and enters the nation into fascism.


The 14 best series of 2019 you can watch on HBO

The alternative stories that tell the consequences of the Second World War are really hitting hard right now, something that says a lot (or maybe not) about the world we have had to live.

Amazon has just finished its adaptation of 'The Man in the Castle', and now HBO offers the first trailer for 'The plot against America'. The adaptation stars David Krumholtz, Zoe Kazan, John Turturro, Morgan Spector and Winona Ryder, playing people of Jewish origin and working class in New Jersey.

READ:  Ozark season 3

Created by David Simon and Ed Burns and adapted from the novel of the same title by Philip Roth, the limited series will premiere on March 16 on HBO.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.