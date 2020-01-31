         'The plot against America' trailer: the creator of 'The Wire' adapts Philip Roth in the new HBO miniseries

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Based on the acclaimed homonymous novel by Philip Roth, the new limited six episode series of HBO, 'The conspiracy against America', presents an alternative history of the United States through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey.

Another America is possible

The protagonists of the series will witness the political rise of a xenophobic war hero, populist Charles Lindbergh, who becomes president and enters the nation into fascism.

The alternative stories that tell the consequences of the Second World War are really hitting hard right now, something that says a lot (or maybe not) about the world we have had to live.

Amazon has just finished its adaptation of 'The Man in the Castle', and now HBO offers the first trailer for 'The plot against America'. The adaptation stars David Krumholtz, Zoe Kazan, John Turturro, Morgan Spector and Winona Ryder, playing people of Jewish origin and working class in New Jersey.

Created by David Simon and Ed Burns and adapted from the novel of the same title by Philip Roth, the limited series will premiere on March 16 on HBO.