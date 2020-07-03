The PlayStation Store updates with monthly selections and the indie section

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sony has updated the European PlayStation Store with two new sections titled "Monthly Selections" and "PlayStation Indies", dedicated respectively to the games recommended for the current month and to the independent games for PS4.

There Monthly selection currently available includes games such as SnowRunner, BioShock Infinite The Complete Edition, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, Beyond Blue, Disintegration, Tacoma, OnRush, Pyre and Ion Fury, as well as The Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor, Celeste and Bad North, to name a few.

On the other hand, the PlayStation Indies section is more nourished, where they find space among the many Paper Beasts, Streets of Rage 4, Deliver Us The Moon, Void Bastards, Huntdown, Wattam, Return of the Obra Dinn, EarthNight, Creature in the Well, FORM, Below, Telling Lies, John Wick Hex, GRIS and Moving Out.

We are therefore not necessarily talking about games on offer but about new sections that will help you find your way in your digital purchases by offering always new content. If you want to save money, we recommend the discounts on multiplayer games for PS4 and the offer of the week dedicated to Middle-earth The Shadow of War, on sale for seven days at the super price of 9.99 euros.