The PlayStation 5 presentation would not be in February, but in March, according to a new leak

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The arrival of the new generation of consoles is something that all players look forward to and that will finally happen this year. After the recent rumors about a PlayStation 5 presentation scheduled for the month of February, a new leak has pointed out that it will not be next month when we finally discover everything about the new console of Sony.

This information comes from the hand of the PSErebus user on Twitter. Taking his words with caution, we must assume that Sony would have planned the presentation event of PlayStation 5 for next March and not February as previously said.

PSErebus also insists that the same day will be made available to players console reservation and that important titles for PS5 will also be announced as Gran Turismo 7.

If you wanna stack it up man you gotta work for it. Pre orders for PlayStation 5 begin in March pic.twitter.com/amBhIMU0Zr – PlayStation (@PSErebus) December 28, 2019

According to the recent registration of PlayStation 5 by Sony in Europe, there has been much speculation about the day on which the new generation of Sony consoles will begin to be marketed. The day indicated above was the February 16th of this same year, day that matches the celebration of the call Experience PlayStation. In it, we would see important information of the console as its price and the titles that will come with it, both from own studies and from third parties.

A few days ago we learned that Capcom will announce a very important title shortly, and this will be for PlayStation 5. The bets placed Dino Crisis as a great favorite, but the person who leaked this information denied that it was this franchise. Another great candidate is Onimusha, one of the great Capcom classics.

When will PlayStation 5 be officially presented? The answer to this question is now in Sony's hands. What is true is that we are already in the year of the new generation of consoles. Both Microsoft, with Xbox Series X, and Sony with PS5 are preparing to unleash the full potential of their consoles.