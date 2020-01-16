The PlayStation 5 controller will have voice recognition and will be compatible with PS4 according to a patent

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At the moment it is only a patent registered by Sony, but it is quite explicit. According to this, the next command Playstation 5 Not only would it have voice recognition, but it would also be compatible with PS4 and PS4 Pro. In other words, this groundbreaking feature would allow users to give orders to the pad through our voice. And judging by the patent, it is something that could be applied retroactively to PS4 games.

According to the patent (we via SegmentNext), this technology would allow us to control different devices connected to the remote. Something that could serve, among other things, to avoid "complications and unintended operations". On the other hand, the patent suggests that the player will be informed of the order process through the haptic vibration of the command.

In addition, the patent gives us a clear and concise explanation of how it would work. Textually, it says the following: "An embodiment of the present invention is a device held by the user's hand, including a microphone, a touch representation that shows a tactile sensation at the user's hand, and a loudspeaker. While the user is entering voice from the microphone, suppresses the sound of the speaker and a tactile presentation is made on the controller. ".

Everything that can be done with this technology is a mystery, although it is easy to intuit that will allow you to interact with the games in ways never seen before. From the possibility of asking the console to run a game from our library, to possible orders when controlling the characters. The possibilities are endless.

On the other hand, the issue of compatibility of PS5 controls with PS4, is not something that is mentioned only in this patent, but has been officially confirmed by Sony itself. Specifically, through the official PlayStation website in France.

Sources: SegmentNext / PatentScope / PlayStation FR