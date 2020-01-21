Share it:

It was one of the most anticipated series and, if you needed it as much as we did, you will surely have already seen the new installment. Season 2 of 'Sex education' It came as another fun tsunami, loaded with genius and also with sex (obvious). If anything we can highlight this Netflix fiction They are their actors, how wonderfully well-drawn his characters are, his plot (bluntly) and also his music. Season 2 of 'Sex Education' He has delighted us again with a 'top' soundtrack and, since we don't want you to miss it, We have prepared the 'playlist' with the best songs. The list is extensive and includes great songs by Rod Stewart, Harry Nilsson and Mama Cass, among others. Surely in some chapter you have wondered the author of that melody that was playing, because now you will not have to search because here you have the best selection. You can use it to liven up your most intimate moments, at the next party you prepare with your friends or to remember the series until it arrives Season 3 of 'Sex Education' Of which, although there is no confirmation, we have some details to warm up.

The 'playlist' with the best songs of season 2 of 'Sex Education' will give your life a riot

The choice of music in a television series can raise the temperature of the story remarkably. In the case of the second season of 'Sex Education' It is a fact that the selection of his songs is cool. After reviewing the chapters, we have stayed with these collected in our 'playlist' of Netflix production.

Da ya think I'm Sexy? Rod Stewart



Love you so bad. Ezra Furman

Salt n Pepa. Push it



Velvet Underground Pale Blue Eyes



Roxy Music Love is the Drug

Jump Into The Fire. Harry nilsson

Make Your Own Kind of Music. Mama Cass

Cool jerk. The capitols

Freed from Desire. Gala