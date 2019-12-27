Entertainment

The ‘playlist’ of the Cosmopolitan editorial to give it all at Christmas

December 27, 2019
Maria Rivera
The songs that can be heard during any day in the Cosmopolitan editorial are quite "random." Normally, we usually start with something as iconic as Britney Spears or, at this time, Christmas songs tema made in ’our favorite singers like Ariana Grande. However, we must recognize that the thing is animated throughout the day. Moreover, on the last day of work before the holidays we ended up dancing like Becky G – our January cover! – on our chairs. For this reason, it is our pleasure to share the ‘Playlist’ that will make us move the ‘booty’ during this Christmas. ‘Spoiler’: there's everything for everyone.

one

Cky24 / 7 ’from Becky G

Daniela Gutierrez, our fashion director, is clear that at Christmas the ‘party lasts 24/7’. This song from Becky G's new album is her 'party fav'.

two

‘Ave María’ by David Bisbal

There is no party without David Bisbal – Bisbi for friends – and the web editor, Silvia Lorente, always closes her own with this iconic curl of curls: ‘Ave María’. Choreography with kick included, more would be missing.

3

‘China’ of Anuel AA

Inés de la Fuente, our intern, plays for sure with one of the ‘hits’ that has been the longest this year leading the charts: ‘China’ by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin. We were on fire!

4

‘My great night’ by Raphael

Another of our scholars, María Cantó (no, she is not Blas's cousin), confesses that she is only able to come up when she is down with "My great night" by Raphael. And as we put a karaoke …

5

‘Dancing Queen’ of Abba

Speaking of karaokes, Uxía Blanco, web editor, always struggles to get the mike when Abba's "Dancing Queen" starts playing. Pss His ‘look’ for New Year's Eve will be a sequin bell pants.

6

Need You Need to Calm Down ’by Taylor Swift

Our editor-in-chief, Ana Jiménez, acknowledges that she can't stay ‘calm down’ when she hears one of Taylor Swift's latest songs. If you see someone sing loudly in the car while waiting for the traffic light to turn green, it's her.

7

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas

We wanted to call the web editor Marieta Taibo “All I Want For Christmas,” typical of Mariah Carey as her essential song for a Christmas party… but we began to sing with her and it happened to us.

8

Aer Flying Free ’by Pont Aeri

Although our web editor, Nerea Panicello, is fully aware that 'remember' music is not for her since she was not born at that time, she says she does not leave a party without asking the DJ to put 'Flying Free' from Pont Aeri.

9

‘Alocao’ from Bad Gyal and Omar Montes

If this New Year's Eve you see someone ‘coming down to the bottom’ on the dance floor with ‘Alocao’ from Bad Gyal and Omar Montes, it is surely our web editor Christian Rodríguez. He does not put the fingernails of the trapper out of respect for Rosalia.

10

Leigh Sleigh Ride ’of She & Him

The ey New Girl ’series by Zooey Deschanel made such a dent to the editor-in-chief of the web, Amanda Peñuelas, that Mariah Carey no longer has a place in her heart. The Christmas carol that loops at home is the version of ‘Sleigh Ride’ from the musical group of actress She & Him.

