The ‘playlist’ of the Cosmopolitan editorial to give it all at Christmas

The songs that can be heard during any day in the Cosmopolitan editorial are quite "random." Normally, we usually start with something as iconic as Britney Spears or, at this time, Christmas songs tema made in ’our favorite singers like Ariana Grande. However, we must recognize that the thing is animated throughout the day. Moreover, on the last day of work before the holidays we ended up dancing like Becky G – our January cover! – on our chairs. For this reason, it is our pleasure to share the ‘Playlist’ that will make us move the ‘booty’ during this Christmas. ‘Spoiler’: there's everything for everyone.