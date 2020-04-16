The players' union proposal to finish the ACB: final tournament of 8 or 10 teams and without relegation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The ACB Basketball League could end, if sanitary conditions allow it, with a final tournament of 8 or 10 teams 'maximum' and without decreases, the options that are being considered according to those responsible for ABP players union, that they see 'unfeasible' that they can compete beyond mid-July.

'If the competition were to resume, it would not be with the 18 teams, but with eight or ten maximum, and surely it wouldn't go much beyond mid-July', explained the president of the Association of Professional Basketball Players, Alfonso Reyes, during a videoconference meeting with various media.

In the event that this is possible, something that the players' union sees as' complicated ', the ABP will ask that it be possible to' guarantee the health 'of the athletes, as well as allow a preseason' of at least 20 days' before restarting the competition, for which several cities have offered to host, although there is 'nothing approved'.

If the competition could be resumed, the president of the ABP warned that as the players detect that the guarantee of their health care is not 'close to 100%' they will denounce it, and the union will support them in this.

Regarding the current situation of the players, Reyes explained that each club has made different measures with its players -Total, partial Temporary Employment Regulation (ERTE) files, agreements with the squads- and explained that the players affected by an ERTE should See your extended contract in the same number of days that you have been under that labor measure.

As for whether they are concerned about defaults, the union secretary general, Rafa Jofresa, recalled that the players are 'the first who are leaning on the shoulder' in ERTEs or agreements with clubs, and acknowledged that before the health emergency there had already been defaults in some basketball clubs.

The health emergency has caused several players to return to their countries – some with permission from their clubs, others without it – an aspect that should also be taken into account in the event of a theoretical resumption of competition if the borders are not open. . "There will be players who will not return, we will have to see how the squads are if the time comes"Reyes added.

The representatives of the players assured that they have "good communication" both with the Association of Basketball Clubs (ACB) and with the Spanish Basketball Federation, although they regretted not having been called to the Task Force for the Promotion of Sport formed by the Council Superior of Sports.

'They have created a commission with federations, leagues, in which the only association of athletes is AFE (footballers), the rest are none, as we are always out of the decisions, "said Alfonso Reyes, who considered that the CSD 'is neither there nor expected'.

ABP leaders recalled that they have tried to have a meeting with CSD President Irene Lozano, without success, and asked the institution to "make decisions" and "take athletes into account."