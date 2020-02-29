The players refuse to play for a banner of Bayern fans insulting the rival president

Incredible situation experienced in the Hoffenheim-Bayern of the Bundesliga. The players of both teams they refused to play in 77 ' after a controversial incident with one of Bayern fans' banners.

Part of Bayern's fans took out in the second part a banner aimed at Dietmar Hopp (which read "Dietmar Hopp, son of a bitch ”), the president of Hoffenheim Hopp himself approached the stands to answer them and the Bavarian players repressed their fans, So the referee stopped the game.

After a few minutes of stoppage, in which both templates retired, the players returned to the field and the game resumed (which was 6-0 for the Bavarians). However, the players began to pass the ball between the rivals in the middle of the field. Thus, they waited for the end of the regulation time and the game ended with the players without playing.