The play dedicated to The Rising of the Shield Hero has been shown in various posters

The epic of The Rising of the Shield Hero has been able to immediately conquer millions and millions of fans, in particular thanks to an animated series that immediately after the conclusion of the first season, has seen the official confirmation of two new seasons widely awaited by fans, all supported by various other projects.

In particular, among the various other works dedicated to the franchise that will see the light in 2020, it stands out, in particular, a comedy-style play which should arrive in Japanese theaters towards the end of March, although at the moment there is still no information on an official release date. The production announcement had been made several months ago and had earned the public interest, always happy to be able to discover new The Rising of the Shield Hero themed creations.

Well, over the past few hours, various themed posters have been published on Twitter designed to advertise everything. The images – of which you can view one directly at the bottom of the news while the others you can find them by clicking on the source of this news – are all dedicated to the various interpreters of the characters of the work fully dressed for the occasion.

In case you are interested, we also remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of the anime The Rising of the Shield Hero.