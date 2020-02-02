 The planet Scarif will return this February to Star Wars: Battlefront II

Share it:

This February will be especially prominent for the video game "Star Wars: Battlefront II" receiving interesting updates that will also add more content from the original Star Wars trilogy and of Age of Rebellion, which translates into new planets for cooperative game and Supremacy modes (which is the new name that will receive the Capital Supremacy mode). In addition to this we already have the calendar of the main events of this month of February.

One of the most prominent ads is the Scarif's return, one of the favorite maps of the game's fans "Star Wars Battlefront" of 2015 and what we could see in the spin-off movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", where the Empire kept its plans for the Death Star.

According to developer DICE, the content of the new Age of Rebellion for Supremacy will consist entirely of ground fighting:

During the development, we looked at the experiences that both the Death Star II and Scarif would offer, deciding that the Age of Rebellion would focus on ground combat, which fits best in some of the most emblematic places we have available. It's hard to imagine leaving the Death Star to go to a ship, let alone having to deal with the shield that surrounds Scarif. But don't worry, it's still the same great Supremacy experience, centered on the game on the ground.

It should be remembered that next week there will be an update for the game that will add to the BB-8 droids and his "Evil version" BB-9E. Other improvements at the life level, and updates at the level of matchmaking Y autoplayers.

As for the events of this month to which we referred before we have:

February 7-10: Heroes Released . Modes Galactic Assault and Supremacy will not have limits of heroes in game. In addition, the heroes will cost 75% less with battle points.

. Modes February 14-17: Soldiers on the ground . No heroes or vehicles can be used in the modes Galactic Assault and Supremacy

. No heroes or vehicles can be used in the modes February 21-24: Reinforcements . Less cost of battle points for reinforcements and increased the number of those that can be used at the same time.

. Less cost of battle points for reinforcements and increased the number of those that can be used at the same time. February 28-March 2: Triple XP. All modes will have more experience gained.

Star Wars Battlefront II Community Calendar for February is here 👇 What sort of events would you like us to do in the future? pic.twitter.com/uIWExpj3T7 – Ben Walke (@BenWalke) January 30, 2020

Via information | EA Forums