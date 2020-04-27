The plan for the NFL return

The National Football League (NFL) already get to work preparing the return to competition with many new features. Iker Sagasti, journalist and collaborator of Cadena SER in the 100 yard program, has provided information on the contingency plan in which the leaders of the NFL work for the return of the competition.

That contingency plan that is being worked on for the return of American football, as Iker Sagasti has learned, consists of several aspects, which can be summarized in the following:

Season starts on October 15, instead of September 10, the expected date of each year for the beginning of the season.

The SuperBowl would move until February 28 and it would take place in the city of Tampa (Florida).

'Bye Weeks' canceled to which the teams are entitled between the fourth week and the twelfth, due to the adjustment of the calendar.

The 'ProBowl' is canceledthat is, the NFL star game that It was scheduled for January 31 next year and that it would run out of space after this readjustment of the competition.

On March 16, the American football league announced the closing of the doors for the celebration of Draft 2020, which we offered you live at Carrusel Deportivo. An extraordinary measure that was the beginning of a new plan for the return of football after the SuperBowl final.

Another point to consider is if the return is with or without the public. At the moment, this aspect is disconnected and so we will have to wait for official announcements by the American Football League, which seems to be anticipating events and drawing a stage for the return of the competition.