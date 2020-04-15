The place where Eugenio Derbez asked to take donations is an abandoned place

Share it:

Tijuana.- It turned out to be an abandoned property the place to which Eugenio Derbez asked to take donations to the critical situation due to the coronavirus in Tijuana, Baja California.

The comedian explained that they were to serve covid-19 patients, since they urgently needed medical supplies in the alleged Clinic 20 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

Derbez indicated that the address was Calzada Guaycura 20573, Colonia Buenos Aires Sur, C.P. 22573, in Tijuana, Baja California, however, some people came to that place and were greatly surprised because it was only an empty and dirty place.

Recall that Eugenio has been involved in this scandal for a few days, after he shared a video in which he explained that an alleged friend of his was a worker in an IMSS clinic in Tijuana and he had contacted him to ask for urgent help. .

The actor expressed his dismay at the situation and asked people to join the support.

Subsequently, Desirée Sagarnaga Durante, Head of the IMSS Decentralized Administrative Operation Body in Baja California and San Luis Río Colorado, commented that the information that Derbez gave was totally false.

In his defense, the also producer, affirmed that he was telling the truth and assured that there could be people who are trying to hide the situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico.

