The Pixel 5 can arrive without Motion Sense, one of the great novelties of the Pixel 4

Google had been preparing something with what until then was known as Project Soli. A magnetic wave transmitter and receiver capable of detecting gestures much more precisely and that ended up inserted in the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL under the name of Motion Sense. A sensor for the front of the phone intended to allow us to control the phone by aerial gestures, and for facial recognition, the use of which was limited to very few applications, unfortunately, since it was not conveniently opened to third parties.

Now, according to a leak with sources close to the American house, Google is considering leave Motion Sense out of the future Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 5 XL. A decision that may come caused by an internal storm in the North American company that would have ended Mario Queiroz and Marc Levoy outside the company. And is that the performance of some parts of the Pixel 4 would have been criticized, with Motion Sense being among them.

A possible Pixel 5 without Motion Sense

As we have said, the Motion Sense gesture recognition system was one of the criticized, and perhaps one of the reasons that Queiroz and Levoy left the company, although we will probably never know the exact reasons for both exits. Now, in the middle of the wave of leaks of Pixel 5, it seems that one of the changes it will undergo will be the loss of this frontal magnetic radar.

According to the most knowledgeable sources of the news, another reason for the departure of Motion Sense from the configuration of the Pixel 5 would be that the 60Hz frequency used by the chip is not allowed for public use in several countries and that Google would not have obtained the licenses to do so. For example, in India like TheNextWeb quote.

This, together with that making Motion Sense doesn’t seem to be exactly cheap, would have led the Pixel 5 design team to erase Motion Sense from the characteristics of the future North American phone. We will see what happens finally, if the absence of Motion Sense is confirmed and, if necessary, if Google gives explanations to eliminate what seemed to be one of the great innovations of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

