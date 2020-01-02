Sports

The 'pique' in the networks between Barça and Espanyol before the derby

January 2, 2020
Edie Perez
Barça and Espanyol face in the next day of the League and both clubs have wanted warm up the environment before said meeting. The two teams have used their newspaper library to recover some images: Valverde playing in the perico club and Abelardo as a culé player.

In addition to the interest of the match itself due to the rivalry of both clubs, lThe teams are in opposite positions. Es Espanyol is the five-point colist of salvation. Barça, meanwhile, is presented to the meeting of the 19th day as leader.

To warm up a little more the days before the derby, FC Barcelona published a video on Wednesday that shows Abelardo's past culé recalling his goals: 17 in 257 games.

The parakeet group has been quick to respond and has recalled the figures of the 'Txingurri': as a player, 17 goals in 87 games officers; as a technician, 99 directed meetings.

