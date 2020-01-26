The Pichu Cuéllar show after being expelled against Atlético de Madrid

Leganés goalkeeper Pichu Cuéllar He was one of the great protagonists of the game and not exactly because of his performance on the pitch. After several lack of time, and after the warning of Mateu Lahoz, the Valencian referee decides to expel him.

The worst was yet to come. Cuellar first refuses to leave the field for the anger of the entire stands and the entire squad of Atlético de Madrid, then a tangana is tied in which multiple players are involved from Savic to Morata. The minutes continue to pass and from the mattress bench they continue to enter the field after seeing that Cuéllar did not leave the field.

When it seemed that he was leaving, simulates a gig To general tiredness. Mateu Lahoz reflected in the minutes how the Leganés goalkeeper informs him that he had been attacked by a ball boy, in addition to pinching Vitolo and patting Álvaro Morata on the back.