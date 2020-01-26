Sports

The Pichu Cuéllar show after being expelled against Atlético de Madrid

January 26, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Leganés goalkeeper Pichu Cuéllar He was one of the great protagonists of the game and not exactly because of his performance on the pitch. After several lack of time, and after the warning of Mateu Lahoz, the Valencian referee decides to expel him.

The worst was yet to come. Cuellar first refuses to leave the field for the anger of the entire stands and the entire squad of Atlético de Madrid, then a tangana is tied in which multiple players are involved from Savic to Morata. The minutes continue to pass and from the mattress bench they continue to enter the field after seeing that Cuéllar did not leave the field.

When it seemed that he was leaving, simulates a gig To general tiredness. Mateu Lahoz reflected in the minutes how the Leganés goalkeeper informs him that he had been attacked by a ball boy, in addition to pinching Vitolo and patting Álvaro Morata on the back.

READ:  Copa MX will define their classifieds to the round of 16

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.