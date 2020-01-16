The phrase of Amadeus at the Sanremo 2020 press conference starts the #boicottaSanremo

Share it:

Sanremo 2020 is at the gates and the list of the 10 co-conductors who together with Amadeus will present the evenings of the Festival has already triggered us the alert influencer and girl power to a thousand. On 16 January 2020 there was a press conference to present the women who will accompany him to the conduction: during the talk with journalists Amadeus he came out with a phrase to introduce Francesca Sofia Novello which sparked many controversy for the sexist tone. There Valentino Rossi's girlfriend and influencer was chosen by Amadeus "because I saw – meanwhile, beauty – but also the ability to be close to a great man by stepping back".

After hearing what Amadeus said the web has risen and the host said he was misunderstood (as Repubblica reports) and now the #BoycottSanremo campaign has started, which is spreading wildly especially on Twitter.

The phrase of Amadeus to Francesca Sofia Novello on the eve of Sanremo 2020

The video of Amadeus introducing her co-hosts as incredibly beautiful (an adjective that she used several times to Diletta Leotta, the same Novello e Georgina Rodriguez) and then comes to Francesca Sofia Novello describing it as the right one because she had the ability "to be near a great man by stepping back "

is making the rounds of the web, which does not forgive the conductor of Sanremo what has been called the most unhappy sexist slide seen on TV in recent times.

Focus on Instagram the economist initially turned it on @ImenJane, with a post that clearly says that women – even if they are unquestionably beautiful – do not need a strong and powerful man to be strong and powerful in their turn and did so by directly addressing the top of the RAI, which hosts the program.

A good half of those who are talking about # Sanremo2020 on social media after the phrase of Amadeus he also says that a program with great visibility like this, which will also include women like Monica Bellucci and the journalist Rula Jebreal as well as 24 singers competing with something to say, he shouldn't be exposing himself so naively and incorrectly towards women who have all the merits of being where they are.

The other half instead defends him: for some the phrase of Amadeus it can be interpreted as a compliment, a way of saying that Francesca Sofia Novello understood that she must not use gossip to make success and that she knew how to be discreet as others might not have done.

Words are important and what Amadeus said it is a bit the mirror of a mentality that to describe women puts the adjective first "beautiful". Perhaps, looking beyond the phrase of Amadeus, we should worry about how many times he used an adjective on the external aspect to describe the women who were sitting with him at the press conference and who will accompany him, with a respectable career and a future ahead in the case of the younger co-hosts . Paradoxically, it is good that the phrase came out now, on the eve of the start of one of the most discussed and anticipated programs of the winter television season, because it has brought out a reality that is still all uphill that concerns the gender gap is mansplaining and it can give value to words that are pronounced in any context, even those that seem lighter and frivolous like the Italian Song Festival.

