The photos of Pau Gasol with the daughters of Kobe Bryant on his birthday that move the world

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant won two titles with the Lakers (UNITED STATES – Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL)

This Monday, July 6 Pau Gasol reached 40 years of age in which he lived unique moments in basketball, among them, without a doubt, that of having shared a team with Kobe Bryant in the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers for six seasons and having won two consecutive rings in 2009 and 2010 with him.

That society that the Spanish and the American put together became so strong that, despite the tragic death of Black Mamba, the former Barcelona player (from the ACB league) continues to have a great relationship with his wife Vanessa Bryant, as well as with their daughters Natalia, Bianka Bella and Capri.

In this context, on the occasion of his life anniversary, Vanessa shared several images of "Pow" Along with them with emotional messages on social networks that shocked fans.

"Happy 40th birthday Uncle Pau. Bryant girls love you. I know Kobe would have said ‘Happy 40th birthday, Pablo. I love you brother ’”, was the text that accompanied the intimate photos that the Spanish took with the three girls.

In an interview he gave to The resistance In late April, the Barcelona man revealed why Kobe was telling him Paul: "He called me Pablo, by Pablo EscobarNot because I was a drug trafficker or had something to do with that world, but because of my murderous instinct, to conquer, to want to be one of the greats. To get that instinct and that strength, I compared myself with Pablo Escobar ”.

In one of the images you could see Gasol sitting in a small chair talking to Bianka, in another he was holding the youngest, Capri, who looked very happy to be in the arms of his "uncle" and in a third he appeared next to Natalia, the oldest of the three, who wore a gray diver with the phrase "Boom Boom Pau".

Pau Gasol was excited to be 40 years old enjoying himself on the track. It seemed realistic, until a fracture in his left foot in May 2019 stopped him short. The Spanish pivot went through his birthday in the midst of a tough recovery to return to competition.

"I feel very good and I have some optimism, but since I have been a complicated year and a half I do not want to have too many illusions and I prefer to have my feet on the ground, because I have played this sport for many years and I have punished this body a lot, ”he acknowledged in a virtual interview with Rafael Nadal.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

The surprising story of the second richest player in the NBA that nobody remembers

The moment when a Russian archer is struck by lightning in training: he fell into an induced coma

Shock in the world of sports: the cyclist Roberta Agosti was crushed to death by a truck while training