The photos of Neymar and a PSG partner with models from Victoria’s Secret on the French coast

Neymar and Marco Verratti traveled to Saint Tropez before resuming training with Paris Saint Germain for the Champions League.

After going through a long period of confinement due to the pandemic of coronavirus in his mansion of Brazil, the Brazilian footballer Neymar has landed again in France and, while waiting to resume activity with the Paris Saint Germain, he took the opportunity to escape with a teammate and some Models of El Secreto de Victoria to Saint-Tropez.

As the Ligue 1 has ended his season, Ney and the rest of the players of the PSG They have a few days off before resuming work for what will be the dispute of the last stages of the UEFA Champions League. That is why the Brazilian attacker has traveled alongside the Italian Marco Verratti to the French coast, where they were next to Jessica Aidi –Verratti's girlfriend –and Cindy Bruna, two of the most famous models in the world.

Neymar with Cindy Bruna, Marco Verratti and Jessica Aidi in Saint Tropez.

The images began to circulate on social networks, where some photos and videos of the stars of the champion of France with several friends. As to Cindy Bruna, a French model of Congolese and Italian descent who has 25 years and is one of the highest paid models in the industry, it is speculated that she has had some affair with Neymar a few months ago and this journey may have been a reunion.

The PSG He has summoned his players to return to training from June 22nd, that is, next Monday. From then on all the footballers in the Parisian squad, including Neymar and Verratti, they will return to the activity respecting the security measures and with the recommendation to stay isolated.

Neymar will be key in the presentation of the PSG in the quarterfinals of the European competition, to which they have agreed after eliminating Borussia Dortmund in one of the last match at continental level before the break by the COVID-19.

The PSG is also classified for the final of the French Cup against Saint-Étienne and the League Cup against him Lyon. Those two competitions have not yet been officially canceled, but they can only take place if the French government lifts the ban it has imposed on sporting events which will last at least until September.

