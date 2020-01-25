Entertainment

The photograph of the reunion of the cast of ‘Sabrina, the teenage witch’ is the most nostalgic thing you will see today

January 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Their stories captivated us for seven seasons. However, in 2003 we had to say goodbye forever to the team that formed ‘Sabrina, the teenage witch’. It's been 17 years since the series ended, but to our delight and nostalgia, the ‘cast’ has come together again. And he has shared the "momentazo" on social networks. Do not miss it!

The photograph of the reunion of the cast of ‘Sabrina, the teenage witch’ is the most nostalgic thing you will see today

It has been your own Melissa Joan Hartwho played the young woman Sabrina Spellman, who uploaded an image to his Instagram account of the meeting of several of the cast members. The reason? A dinner.

"TV dinner," the 43-year-old actress wrote in the publication description. The artist looks smiling in the company of Nate Richert, David Lascher and Elisa Donovan, who played Harvey Kinkle, Josh Blackhart and Morgan Cavanaugh, respectively.

Obviously fans of the mythical series went crazy with the snapshot, which reached more than 20,000 likes soon. In addition to many emojis of emotion and good comments, this photo of the reunion was also used to re-insist on a new part of the series where they could meet More details of your favorite characters: "We need a new Sabrina where she starts with Sabrina and Harvey, committing, then married, buying a farm, having children, etc. Please, this must happen. It must also be available everywhere and in all sources," a fan pleaded.

Unfortunately, it seems that is not going to happen, at least for now, but Netflix already has the next season of your updated Sabrina.

