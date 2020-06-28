The photo of Roberto “Mano de Piedra” Durán in the hospital, after being hospitalized for coronavirus

Share it:

Roberto Durán starred in 119 fights, 103 wins and 16 losses (Reuters)

Former Panamanian boxing world champion Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durán He was hospitalized this Thursday for the new coronavirus, although his life was not in danger or in danger, as reported by one of his sons, the same day that Panama broke its record for new cases of Covid-19.

"My dad's tests have just arrived and confirm that he is positive for covid-19", announced on his Instagram account Robin Durán, son of the legendary puncher and six-time world boxing champion. “Thank God for now he is not having symptoms beyond a cold. He is not in intensive care or on a ventilator, he is still under observation, "he added.

Hours before Robin Durán He had stated that “Manos de Piedra”, 69, had been hospitalized as a precaution for a “cold virus”, but after the tests he tested positive for Covid-19. "We just talked to the doctor and he tells us that the lungs are fine and there are no signs of seriousness. Let's continue to have faith that everything will turn out well, "said Robin Durán.

"My dad felt a bit cold and that's why the decision was made to take him to the hospital, since you have a lung that doesn't work 100% for an accident in Argentina a few years ago"Highlighted his son.

Roberto Duran in the hospital

This Sunday, He published an image of the legendary boxer in good condition, although still hospitalized until his body can beat the coronavirus. As his symptoms are not serious, it is believed that he will be discharged in the next few days.

Durán, a national hero in his country, boxed as a professional from 16 to 50 years old. He starred in 119 fights, 103 wins and 16 losses. They knocked him out four times and sent 70 of his opponents to sleep on the mat, earning him the nickname "Stone Hands."

He was world champion in different categories, including the lightweight champion that he won 12 times. Among their fights, fans remember the victory over Scotsman Ken Buchanan (1972) and Americans Sugar Ray Leonard (1980), Davey Moore (1983) and Iran Barkley (1989).

In 2016, Venezuelan director Jonathan Jakubowicz brought the life of Durán with the tape "Hands of Stone", starring the also Venezuelan Édgar Ramírez, in the role of the Panamanian boxer, and Robert De Niro.

(AP)

The entry of the boxing legend into a hospital center occurred on the same day that Panama broke its daily record of new cases with 1,007 infections.

The Central American country, with four million inhabitants, is the most affected by the pandemic in Central America, with a total of 592 deaths and more than 30,000 cases. Despite the increase in infections and deaths, the Panamanian government is already thinking of reopening new economic blocks, for which it created an advisory committee this Thursday, made up of several doctors.

Its function is to adopt measures "that take us out of this crisis triumphantly and lead us to a prompt opening of all economic activities in the country," said the newly appointed Minister of Health, Luis Francisco Sucre.

The situation prompted Wednesday, the president of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, to remove three ministers from his cabinet, including the head of Health, Rosario Turner, amid scandals over alleged corruption and considerable wear on the government image. "Pandemic is destruction of the economy, of the quality of life of citizens, disease and unfortunately deaths. We have to take this very seriouslyThe numbers are telling us every day, ”said Francisco Sánchez Cárdenas, former minister and member of the new Panamanian government committee.

With information from AFP