The photo of Queen Elizabeth goes viral while she sleeps, but in the end she is human too, isn't she?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

But the Queen Elizabeth caught in one photos while sleeping, in one of the very rare moments when she lowered her guard that we remember her? 2020 started not very well for The Queen who after the scandal of Prince Andrea also had to deal with the exit of the Sussex from the Royal family. In all this history she has been severe but fair, putting the Crown first but also the family and not getting lost in chatter. A penny while going to mass (considering that he is 94 years old) is forgiven him, come on.

Difficult, very difficult for Queen Elizabeth to be seized in a moment of relaxation and yet for her these last months have been really hard. The exit of the grandson Harry from the family, who will see his new independent life with Meghan begin on April 1, is only one of the problems he had to face almost at the end of his reign, given that he is already passing the deliveries from sovereign, at least informally, to the prince Charles. Going to Windsor function, Queen Elizabeth closed her eyes for a moment and a photographer's lens captured her as she lowered her guard, which is very unusual for her.

Will she be exhausted from the blow and answer with Meghan and Harry? In the new site and release released by Sussex on their Spring Transition, it is well read that they will not use the word "royal" after leaving the royal family, even though they kept reiterating that the Queen does not hold the term royal at all and that, if they wanted, they could have continued to exploit it .

In conclusion, Harry and Meghan they would like the last word on the matter because the real grandmother was strict but fair in the management of the whole affair, but net of all the Queen Elizabeth is a queen for more than 60 years and now he is preparing to celebrate 94: that he lets himself go to moments of relaxation when he thinks he is not being seen is more than legitimate.

One of ours photo of Queen Elizabeth prefetite. Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

Of course, it is strange because even just seeing her smile is a more unique than rare event, let alone show a pinch of weakness (obvious) in front of the cameras. But it makes you understand that after all these years too Elizabeth II it is slowly letting go, for a biological but also a personal matter. We hope that the rest of the year will be better for her (and we wish her as much penny as possible, maybe in a nice bed Queen Size, of course).

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE