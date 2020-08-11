The photo of Messi in Barcelona's training that triggered the alarms days into the duel against Bayern

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lionel Messi trained with a bandage on his left leg before the match with Bayern Munich in the Champions League (@FCBarcelona_ES)

After passing the litmus test and beating Napoli in the round of 16, the Barça has managed to qualify for Final 8 of the UEFA Champions League 2019/20 and will travel to Lisbon knowing that it is not in its fullness at the sporting level but with the illusion of raising a new trophy because the single match mode allows anyone to dream. And in that context, Lionel messi he's absolutely obsessed with winning the top club competition in Europe again.

Therefore, after a day off, the Catalan cast has resumed their training in the Ciutat Esportiva of Sant Joan Despí to start preparing the duel before him FC Bayern München of this Friday, August 14, with a Messi who showed that he is still "touched" for the hard kick he received from the Senegalese Kalidou koulibaly in the duel last Saturday.

"The Argentine forward participated in the session although, as seen in the images released by the Barça club, he was wearing a bandage on the right ankle and soleus as a precaution”, Reported Sports world.

A kick to Messi that worries and a penalty for VAR

Several Spanish media have stated that this bandage that covers practically the entire left leg of Leo Messi It has only been as a precaution and that has exercised without major inconveniencesAlthough it is clearly a sequel to the brutal blow he received in the last game when he got in the way of a clearance attempt by one of his rivals.

Everything indicates that the captain of Barça He will train alongside his teammates –in addition to working with the physiotherapists– and will travel with the team to Lisbon Thursday morning, with his mind set on the next day's duel at the Da Luz Stadium before him Bayern of Hans-Dieter Flick, champion of the Bundesliga and the German Cup.

FC Barcelona will travel to Lisbon on Thursday morning (Europa Press)

The only absence in the team Quique Setien, who took advantage of his players' day off on Monday to analyze with his coaching staff all the videos of the Bavarian team, is that of Samuel Umtiti: the French footballer continues with problems with your right knee and is ruled out for the definition of Champions.

The rest is at the disposal of the Blaugrana DT. Even Ousmane Dembélé, who six months after undergoing surgery in Finland by a Rupture of the biceps femoris tendon of the right leg He already looks recovered and has been training with the rest of the squad for a week without symptoms of pain or setback in his recovery.

With Lionel messi in the lead and despite having to bandage himself to complete training normally, the FC Barcelona will rehearse this Wednesday at the Ciutat Esportiva and then the List of called for the remainder of the European Champions League, which will culminate in Lisbon next Sunday, August 23.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Lionel Messi's gesture that proves his obsession to win the Champions League again

Luxury goal, one annulled by the VAR that opened the debate and a penalty after a brutal kick: Messi's match against Napoli

The images of the millionaire donation of Lionel Messi that arrived in Rosario for the fight against the coronavirus