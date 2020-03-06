The photo of Meghan and Harry in the London rain is to be looked at immediately with dreamy eyes, it looks like a movie

Share it:

The big return of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in London it is marked by an epic shot, which seems to have come out of a Hollywood film. Did you see her there photo in the rain viral event at Sussex evening Endeavor Fund Awards?

After Sussexit, the remote arrows, the controversies, Harry and Meghan they have returned to London for the latest official senior royals events and there is nothing to say, they have chosen a way to say the least wow. Thanks to the pouring rain on London and the hand of the photographers who follow the royal couples to events such as Chris Jackson of Getty Images and Samir Hussein (which has the merit of having taken the most beautiful one), the photo of Harry and Meghan they are a real show. You can see it as the preparations for the rides on the glamorous red carpets that will do from April 1, 2020 onwards, when they will be truly free from duties towards the Queen Elizabeth.

Chris Jackson's photo. Chris JacksonGetty Images But then, how do they get so perfect in photo with wolf weather like this? What is the secret of Meghan Markle and the hair that does not become frizzy, the light dress (signed Victoria Beckham) that does not get wet even with a visible splash of water, in short, how is it possible that they are so perfect in such adverse weather conditions? Put any one next to it photo our under the rain and the result would be merciless. THE Sussex they are not at all new to viral and epic photos, it is precisely in their DNA to look good in the shots. Do you remember the photo Diana's View? To the Royal Wedding by Harry and Meghan in 2018 the photographer Yui Mok shot a moment that remained legendary, a photo of the newlyweds from above. Many wanted to see the look of Lady Diana on the son also giving him a moving meaning. Harry and Meghan in Australia in 2018, in the shots under an umbrella nobody beats them. Ian Vogler – PA ImagesGetty Images Not to mention how photogenic they are in general Meghan and Harry under an umbrella: even during their trip to Australia in 2018 they had one similar to that of London, only less sparkling. Now we also want a umbrella moment like theirs, give us a shower and possibly a nice guy next door and you're done. Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email. SIGN UP HERE Giovanna Gallo

