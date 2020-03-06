The photo album of the trip that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt made to Granada in 1999

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If there is a time that evokes us more nostalgia than the 2000s, that is the end of the nineties, when pop dominated the charts, the sitcom comedy was the content with which he had lunch at home and the closest thing to a 'smartphone' was the revolutionary blank Domo phone – which always yellowed. At that time, the series ‘Friends’ was devastating, which by the way returns for a special chapter on HBO Max, partly because of the ‘hype’ that its protagonist Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston. The architect of the cut ‘Rachel’ went out with the other fashionable interpreter, Brad Pitt, couple who would marry in 2000 to separate in 2005. Now, in the midst of a new uproar caused by the ephemeral return of 'Friends' and the reunion that both starred a few months ago, we have pulled a newspaper library to remember one of the trips more hermetic and little known of the couple, who made Pomegranate in 1999 shortly before getting married. These are the images of a couple of foreigners who take self-absorbed photos in a garden of the Alhambra, sandals through and an attire so typical of the decade that if you concentrate on the photos you can almost hear the Backstreet Boys.