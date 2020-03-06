If there is a time that evokes us more nostalgia than the 2000s, that is the end of the nineties, when pop dominated the charts, the sitcom comedy was the content with which he had lunch at home and the closest thing to a 'smartphone' was the revolutionary blank Domo phone – which always yellowed. At that time, the series ‘Friends’ was devastating, which by the way returns for a special chapter on HBO Max, partly because of the ‘hype’ that its protagonist Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston. The architect of the cut ‘Rachel’ went out with the other fashionable interpreter, Brad Pitt, couple who would marry in 2000 to separate in 2005. Now, in the midst of a new uproar caused by the ephemeral return of 'Friends' and the reunion that both starred a few months ago, we have pulled a newspaper library to remember one of the trips more hermetic and little known of the couple, who made Pomegranate in 1999 shortly before getting married. These are the images of a couple of foreigners who take self-absorbed photos in a garden of the Alhambra, sandals through and an attire so typical of the decade that if you concentrate on the photos you can almost hear the Backstreet Boys.
The photo album of the trip that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt made to Granada in 1999
March 6, 2020
2 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Maria Rivera
Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent Posts
- The photo album of the trip that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt made to Granada in 1999
- The CSD decides that the Federation elections are held before the European Championship
- The Story of the Shining Princess: Takahata's Ghibli masterpiece
- MediEvil 2 Remake is not under development according to Other Ocean
- John Krasinski insists he hasn't talked to Marvel about Reed Richards
- In Castlevania 3 a bloody sex scene is presented
- Gabriele Esposito, who is the professional dancer who with Friends has found a friend and perhaps also love
- 'La Casa de Papel' already has (explosive) trailer of its season 4
Add Comment