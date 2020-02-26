the phenomenon of international co-productions

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Co-production is a procedure of historical financing on television. But in a globalized market, where competition is fierce, more and more series are being produced and the need to distinguish them makes production and promotion costs more expensive, projects developed in Spain are seeking, and finding, partners around the world. Thus, traditional groups such as Mediaset star publicized idylls with newcomers such as Amazon. Production companies such as Mediapro share credits with HBO, Sky or Canal Plus. Atresmedia stands as a content producer while announcing an agreement with Telefónica. Spanish Television continues to strengthen ties with Latin America. And Netflix works with everyone.

To explain this mess, it is necessary to examine the audiovisual landscape in 2020. Starting with the irruption of streaming platforms. In 2015 the platform parade began with the arrival of Netflix to Spain, followed by Amazon, HBO, Sky or Apple, and on March 24 Disney +. Once the phase is over, let's say video store, these services began to produce their own content to retain the rights to their titles. But it is important to remember that, by law, they are required to produce part of their content in Europe.

In 2018 the European Parliament approved a new directive that forces streaming platforms to offer a minimum of 30% of European production in its catalogs, including content produced in non-EU European countries and co-productions. According to the European Audiovisual Observatory, in global terms European films and series constituted 20% of all available catalogs. In addition, in Spain the General Law of Audiovisual Communication obliges televisions and all audiovisual communication service providers to allocate 5% of their operating income to finance European audiovisual works.

All this opens a window of opportunity for Spain, where, in short, it is very good and, above all, cheap. At the same time, titles like ‘The paper house’ or ‘Elite’ have triumphed globally. So, the different actors have begun to interact to benefit from the obvious advantages of the international co-production system. Highlight: spread the possible risks which involves the development of a series and, in a globalized world like the current one, multiply operating options in other markets.

“There are European operators and distributors who, suddenly, see that Spanish fiction works well outside, but that perhaps it sometimes lacks that small addition of production values ​​and with a little more money they can give it to them. And that obviously means that they will have exclusivity rights and it gives them a certain position of advantage, ”says Concepción Cascajosa, Professor of Audiovisual Communication at the Carlos III University. “This is what Beta Films has proposed, which distributes series like‘ The Zone ’or‘ Perfect Life ’. Or Studiocanal, which co-produces ‘The death row’ with Bambú, ”says Movistar + three on these series.

“To a fiction like the Spanish, which is usually detached from large groups, except perhaps Netflix, this allows it to open markets and be able to mount projects that would otherwise have been much more difficult or that traditional operators would not have developed because they leave of certain formulas. For example, ‘Hernán’, is a co-production of the Spanish Onza Entertainment and the Mexican Dopamine that suddenly gets the Amazon window, ”continues the teacher to finish: “All forms become more flexible and there are certain projects that benefit from that possibility”.

Marriage, well agreed, between streaming platforms, traditional operators and local producers

Amazon, precisely, seems the most willing platform to talk to everyone. No wonder: in the absence of a robust catalog like Netflix, it has launched to acquire titles while announcing its first productions. Without being exactly co-productions, they have just announced that six original series and new seasons of Mediaset will be released exclusively on the platform of the e-commerce company for a minimum of six months. They will repeat the formula they already tested with ‘El pueblo’ with the second seasons of this comedy and 'Ladies of (h) AMPA', new titles such as ‘Charon’, 'Mothers. Love and life '- a series created by Aitor Gabilondo, who also works with HBO in ‘Patria' – and two docuseries: 'From life to the plate' with Juan Echanove and 'La Familia del Basketball' on the Spanish Basketball Team.

“Platforms have a foot in global markets and for local operators that do not have easy exit, it is a great opportunity,” explains Concepción Cascajosa

Amazon also produces with Spanish Television ‘Tell me’ from Ganga’s hand; the next ‘Inés del alma m’’, adaptation of Isabel Allende’s homonymous novel developed with Boomerang TV and Chilevisión; and they just announced ‘Without limits’, a series about the return to the world of Elcano and Magallanes. After ‘Small matches’, Atresmedia returns to work with Amazon on ‘La temperance’, the first original series of the platform in Spain. Perhaps your most explosive project is 'El Cid', with Zebra Producciones and the actor Jaime Lorente of ‘The paper house’ as Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar. And together with the prolific Bambú they also prepare the detective series set in the 40s ‘A private matter’.

Bambooprecisely, he has recycled his successful period formats – "Great hotel", "Velvet" – with Netflix "The cable girls," "High Sea." But speaking of co-productions, it should be noted that the streaming giant already opted for the formula with the third season of ‘The Ministry of Time’ and ‘Fugitiva’, both from TVE, or ‘La Catedral del Mar’, from Atresmedia. Taking over, directly, the most successful foreign titles, such as ‘La casa de papel’ or ‘Paquita Salas’, originally premiered on Antena 3 and Flooxer respectively.

Among the ten series that Netflix plans to launch this year, it is worth mentioning its collaboration with Vancouver Media, producer Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, creators of ‘The paper house’. And especially ‘White Lines’: a thriller about the disappearance of a Manchester DJ shot in Ibiza, recorded in English and developed in collaboration with Left Bank, the producer of Crown The Crown ’.

HBO Spain, for its part, has chosen to sign prestigious creators for its Spanish series. ‘Patria’ is a production by Alea Media, a company of the aforementioned Aitor Gabilondo owned by Mediaset, where it has created ‘The Prince’, ‘There Down’ or ‘Live without Permission’. ‘30 coins ’is a series by Álex de la Iglesia produced through the label she shares with Carolina Bang, Pokeepsie Films. And ‘Foodie Love’ by Isabel Coixet has been produced by the director’s company, Miss Wasabi Films.

“In reality, many times these co-productions are in exchange for having exclusive rights in a window or in the international window. I give you money and make that investment profitable and open a door to the internationalization of content. For now, it seems to be an advantageous issue for both parties, ”says Cascajosa in this regard. "The platforms have a foot in global markets and for local operators that do not have easy exit is a great opportunity," he adds.

Whether or not this producer desire is a bubble remains to be seen. But Cascajosa insists on the regulations. “Streaming operators must have 30% of European content because they are bound by the European directive. Then, the services that do not have previous production have to arrive as it is. That is why I understand that they are now more open than within five years, when they have reached that top. We are also at a time of arrival and start-up, we do not know what will happen. But they don't do it for love of art and those who are smarter will do it faster. Netflix there has had more vision for the future. And Amazon is producing less, but because it is buying mansalva catalog, ”summarizes the teacher.

The internationalization strategy of The Mediapro Studio

A case worth mentioning separately is that of The Mediapro Studio, which has managed to find partners worldwide precisely because it is not tied to any operator. “We are not a platform, we work with clients or partners generating content within the studio,” says Javier Méndez, content manager of the company. "In Spain we have a fairly consolidated production and there is not much room to grow, but within the international strategy, with the emergence of the platforms new customers have appeared," he says.

“There is a very big appetite for Spanish content, but we don't give up giving up the possibility of making other content for not-so-global platforms. Not everything is Netflix, Amazon or Apple, ”says Javier Méndez, Mediapro's content director

In this way, Mediapro shares credits with Sky, HBO and Canal + in 'The Young Pope' and 'The New Pope', an idea of ​​the Oscar-winning Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino, which features internationally renowned actors such as Jude Law and John Malkovich, and It has been recorded in English and Italian. This spring Orange will premiere in Spain ‘Kosta (The Paradise)’, a 'Nordic Noir' produced by Mediapro and the Finnish public network YLE, recorded in Fuengirola – where 25,000 Finns live -, starring Fran Perea, a star in the Nordic country thanks to ‘Los Serrano’, and recorded in English, Finnish and Spanish. To top it off, HBO Asia, Hulu Japan and Mediapro are developing ‘The Head’, a drama set in Antarctica and headed by Álvaro Morte, The Professor of ‘The paper house’. Here the languages ​​will be English and Danish.

In Méndez's opinion, “there is a very big appetite for Spanish content, but we don't give up the possibility of making other content for not-so-global platforms. Not everything is Netflix, Amazon or Apple. Then, there is the possibility of making co-production agreements with other countries that are interested in making different contents with Spanish or Latin American talent that we have in the house ”.

In fact, this year they will also launch ‘Las Bravas F.C.’, the first title of the co-production agreement that they have signed with Turner Latin America on a women's soccer team, based, by the way, on an original Flipy idea; Y ‘The Internationals’, a series co-produced with Viacom International Studios and inspired by a band of real Colombian thieves that in 2001 traveled to Argentina in the midst of the corralito crisis to take advantage of the situation of economic and social crisis.

International co-production agreements between Spanish companies and partners around the world do not end here, but listing them all would be impossible. To start, because each responds to needs. As in 'Hierro', an original Movistar + series co-produced with Portocabo, ARTE France and Atlantique Productions. Or to certain strategic plans.

There is Plano a plano, which will be associated with the Turkish producer TIMS & B Productions to make a series taking advantage of the audiovisual strength of the Ottoman country, especially in the field of soap operas. That in Spain introduced Atresmedia through its thematic channel Nova, and given its success already works on an adaptation of the pioneer, 'Fatmagül', by the hand of Boomerang and under the title of 'Alba'.

Images | Amazon, Atresmedia, HBO Spain, Mediaset, Movistar, Netflix, RTVE