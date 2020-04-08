The phenomenon ', entertaining documentary that studies the global impact of the Spanish series on Netflix

Share it:

The premiere of the fourth season of 'La casa de papel' is only confirming what Netflix perceived when the numbers from the Spanish heist series they started going up through the clouds. Of new, it returns to be the series more seen in binge watching internationally. Nobody wants to miss how the great heist against the Bank of Spain ends, not even the very same Stephen King.

The documentary 'The paper house: the phenomenon' tries to reflect precisely that, the impact the series has had on the world and how it has gone from being sentenced to being one of the most viewed spanish fictions in history of the national audiovisual. There is a good justification for the story behind the band, and it serves as a great addition to the Season 4 viewing.

Only after season 4

It is important to note that the documentary Must be seen only after Season 4. It is an important signage that should be highlighted because in Netflix There is no indication of when it was made, what content it covers or when it should be seen in relation to the seasons. And it is important to clarify it because, for the most part, it seems that 'The paper house: the phenomenon'is covering what was filmed in the third season, and mostly deals with those days of filming, but without further delay is inserted a key moment, of very advanced events of the newly released season.

With this pertinent clarification, the most interesting part of the hour dedicated to everything that has to do with the series is what the title announces. The phenomenon itself. Like the narrative itself within the series, the story conforms to the marginal figure of the creation itself. First evicted by Antena 3, revived thanks to Netflix. It is difficult not to sympathize with the protagonists behind the images.

It is difficult not to do it because we see a group of writers, directors and actors who have confidence in what they are doing and we see that they really enjoy building it for us. To see how their idea spreads throughout the world in this way, how they achieve a fame that they cannot assimilate, is as rewarding as seeing a friend who has worked hard and suddenly kicks and go up the step.

A behind the scenes to use

In the most curious parts of the phenomenon we see how the symbols of the series have been embraced. From Dali's mask and red jumpsuit to the song of Bella Ciao or the words 'Boom Boom Ciao' and 'Jarana', all those small signs are analyzed from their conception to the repercussion in soccer matches, even in political demonstrations around the world. Sort of like a new version of the 'V for Vendetta' and Anonymous mask.

The rest of the documentary is a behind-the-scenes look from the writing process, in the script room, to rehearsals and finally to filming. With anecdotes of all kinds, a look at what happened, for example, during the scene of the banknote rain in Callao or the underwater shots with the mountains of gold bars that had to be digitally retouched. And, never better said, we see that all that glitters is not gold.

Among other things because in both cases, we see the hard guerrilla work behind these moments, in which even the cinematographer screws on the set if necessary. An image that clashes with the idea that everything is being done with large budgets and amenities. On the whole, a pleasant hour, with a close narration and statements from the entire team which increases the mystique of 'The paper house' with an x-ray of those responsible, as close as the band members.