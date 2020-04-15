The Phantom Zone, Junji Ito's new horror manga announced

Share it:

LINE Manga has just presented to the general public Genkai Chitai, freely translated into Italian as "The Phantom Zone", the new, terrifying work of the horror master Junji Ito. The series will tell the horror "from a different point of view", and will feature a series of characters grappling with paranormal events.

PR Times thus presented the manga: "The Asahi Shimbun newspaper begins the serialization of the new horror series Phantom Zone artist Junji ito about the electronic comic book service LINE Manga! On the thirtieth anniversary of the industry, the horror genius and winner of the American Eisner Awards 2019 for the comic "Frankenstein" Junji Ito accepts a new challenge on the pages of LINE Manga! A mystery that lies behind everyday normality. The horror genius invites you to extreme fear!".

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at a table extracted from the first chapter. Currently it has not been revealed if the manga will be composed of a series of independent stories or if a longer-lived narrative thread will be followed.

