The PG Nationals Spring Split 2020, the Italian League of Legends tournament returns

Another great export year is ready to start and our competitive scene is already in turmoil. What better way to inaugurate it, if not with the most loved and followed League of Legends tournament in Italy?

PG Esports, the first Italian company dedicated to competitive gaming, Tournament Organizer of the European Regional League and many other national export events, sets a new unmissable appointment for all lovers of Riot Games MOBA: PG Nationals Spring Split 2020.

From January 22, Qlash Forge, Outplayed, Samsung Morning Stars, MOBA ROG, YDN Games, Cyberground Gaming, Racoon and the winners of the summer edition, Campus Party Sparks, are ready to compete on the League of Legends virtual battlefield to determine who is the most talented competitive team in the Peninsula. Spring Split will guarantee, for the first time ever, two slots for participation in the European Masters 2020, the pinnacle of the competitive season of the Old Continent which sees the best players from 13 regional leagues competing twice a year. The PG Nationals winning team will immediately have access to the EU Masters Group Stage, while the second will pass through the Play-In, where they will be able to proceed to the group stage and join the other compatriot team.

For three years now, the main purpose of the League of Legends PG Nationals is to give Italian teams as much visibility as possible, offering them the opportunity to compete officially at the European Regional League of Riot Games. PG Esports continues to invest in this national championship in order to give as much support as possible to all the participating teams: a synergy which, over time, is incredibly benefiting the development of the entire export phenomenon in our country. In doing so, it also gives the best players on the Peninsula the opportunity to take a European stage where they can show off everything they can do on the battlefield.

The competition will officially begin Wednesday 22 January, with the first streaming event starting at 18:00 on the official PG Esports Twitch channel. Subsequent shifts will take place every Wednesday and Thursday. All that remains is to get comfortable and enjoy the most important Italian League of Legends tournament of 2020: the PG Nationals is about to begin.