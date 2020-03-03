The performances of the My Hero Academia play due to the Coronavirus have been canceled

Share it:

The big and rich franchise of My Hero Academia, epic realized thanks to the work of Kohei Horikoshi, is undoubtedly one of the most important productions of these years, a brand that in a short time has been able to impose itself strongly on the market and that has seen the arrival of manga, anime series, films, video games and gadgets.

Among the many productions related to the brand, many were also waiting for the new themed play entitled My Hero Academia: The Ultra Stage – A True Hero, production which, however, apparently has been "partially" canceled, at least for now. The reason, as easily imaginable, is the risk of Coronavirus infection, a danger that in recent weeks has led to the cancellation of countless events not only in Japan, but all over the world.

Going in more detail, according to what is written on the official account of My Hero Academia: The Ultra Stage – A True Hero, it has been announced that the staff at work on the opera has canceled the shows scheduled in Tokyo between 6 and 11 March. Fans will be refunded for the purchase of tickets, but currently no information was disclosed regarding the shows expected after March 12th. In short, for the moment they are still scheduled, but many are also expecting their cancellation, a news that will not make many fans of the franchise happy.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that the twentieth episode of My Hero Academia Season 4 has recently arrived on VVVVID.