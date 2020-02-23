The penalty of Ederson to Iheanacho who did not whistle in the Premier despite having VAR

This saturday they were facing Leicester and Manchester City in the King Power Stadium in a vital encounter for the Champions area in England, although it is true that both teams have margin against Chelsea, fourth place.

"but Ederson got the ball" ok fine. Sorta Field players get sent off for challenges that “get the ball” if they’re awful challenges. Why don 't keepers? Is studs-into-leg worse than fist-into-head? pic.twitter.com/exqE4OsCjw – Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) February 22, 2020

In the first half, Leicester players claimed two maximum penalties and none of them was indicated. First they asked for a hand from Kevin De Bruyne and then a lack of Ederson to Iheanacho in an aerial duel.

The referee of the party did not decree the maximum penalty and that in England also have VAR. Iturralde González said in 'Carousel Sports' that the VAR could perfectly enter the action by possible penalty and possible red card.

Of course, in the second half, a hand in the other area, if it was whistled, provoking the anger of many Leicester fans who did not understand that he punished that penalty and not De Bruyne's. Schmeichel stopped Agüero's pitch.