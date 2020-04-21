         The Peaky Blinders arrive at the video game with Mastermind, a prequel to the BBC series and Netflix

Share it:

The series have become incredibly popular in recent years, so it is no longer surprising that we see adaptations to the video game of the most famous. There you have Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, which translates the Pablo Escobar story produced by Netflix to a turn-based strategy title. Now it's the turn of another well-known series.

The well-known Peaky Blinders will have its own video game from the hand of the FuturLab studio, creators of Velocity 2X. Is about a puzzle adventure Quite peculiar within what these types of adaptations tend to be. Here is a gameplay offered by the IGN channel.

As you can see, the game takes place in an isometric perspective and asks us to coordinate the actions of the different protagonists of the series to carry out their misdeeds. Everything is managed by a time bar which can be seen at the bottom of the screen. This allows us to rewind when an action has gone wrong, until we can synchronize everything perfectly.

In other words, it is above all a puzzle title. A curious approach, at least, and original even outside the premise of the series. As for this, its creators anticipate that it will be a prequel to the first season. We will witness how Tommy Shelby will gradually become the brain of the Peaky Blinders.

East Mastermind It is being developed in collaboration with Steven Knight, creator of the series that airs on BBC and Netflix. It plans to arrive this summer on PC (Steam), PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.