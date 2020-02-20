The PAX East 2020 will not be canceled despite the Coronavirus alarm

Share it:

Sony will not participate in PAX East 2020 due to the alarm Coronavirus, the company initially confirmed its presence and then canceled everything to avoid risks to its employees.

The organization of the event reiterates in any case that the fair will be held regularly, albeit with some precautions and increased safety measures. Reed Exhibitions confirms that PAX East 2020 will be held as planned and there will be no change of plans "at least until further notice"by the health authorities.

The show is scheduled in Boston from February 27 to March 1, the organizers let it be known that health measures have been tightened for the occasion: "we have invested additional resources on the cleanliness and health of the area and we are collaborating with various associations to ensure that everything is perfectly disinfected and cleaned, with the aim of minimizing the risks for exhibitors and visitors."

Among the companies confirmed for the PAX East 2020 we find names like Annapurna Interactive, Devolver Digital, Nintendo, Larian Studios, ArenaNet, Square Enix, THQ Nordic, Tripwire Interactive, Team17 and Yacht Club Games. Naughty Dog apologized for the absence after promising a new demonstration of The Last Of Us Part 2 right at PAX East of Boston, an event highly anticipated by the participants.