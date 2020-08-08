The Pathless lands on PS5, PS4 and PC: rich gameplay for indie adventure

Share it:

On the occasion of the State of Play on the evening of Thursday 6 August, the Sony show welcomes a new and rich look at The Pathless, an independent title starring an archer accompanied by a faithful eagle.

With decidedly dynamic sections, The Pathless sees the player explore a mysterious land, where they can test their skills with bow and arrows. The tools will also be essential for solving puzzles hidden in ancient ruins, while in terms of advancement our royal winged companion will come to our aid. Clinging to the eagle, the protagonist will be able to soar in flight, to overcome some more difficult sections. The player will also be able to count on a view linked to the enigmatic world of spirits, useful for orienting oneself in the world of The Pathless. In the latter there are also threats: a disturbing darkness is at work to separate the protagonist from his eagle.

The indie title is developed by Squid Games and published by Annapurna. The publication is expected by the end of 2020 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 is PC, exclusively at Epic Games Store.