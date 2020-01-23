The past of My Hero Academia reveals other details about the owners of One for All

Share it:

All for One was the leader of chaos, an entity that managed to find no opposition in the early stages of the modern world of My Hero Academia. While no one could stand up to him, he had the unhealthy idea of ​​giving too much power to his younger brother, with a disposition opposite to his. From there was born the quirk One for All which is still handed down today.

Nowadays the owner of One for All is the protagonist of My Hero Academia, Izuku Midoriya, who received it from All Might himself. We are therefore now in the ninth generation of power, which however has had a rather troubled past, as revealed by the last chapters of My Hero Academia.

Being a power accumulator, initially the One for All it was not so strong and, over the years, the various owners who inherited it could not fight the enemy of all time, All for One. As it went from person to person, it grew in power and also managed to convey the will of the previous heroes, along with their quirks. Unfortunately, however, whoever inherited it was destined to die young to grow the next generation.

Deku seems to be the first to have inherited a complete One for All, although he has not yet managed to unlock its full potential. As a ninth carrier, Midoriya will one day be able to release one power greater than that of All Might, with the latter having already shown a much more evolved quirk than that of the first seven wearers.